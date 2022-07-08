IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Man avoids getting soaked with masterful jump (and a little help)

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Coach’s newborn baby brings joy to college basketball team

    00:49

  • Retiring teacher photobombed by former students at Disney

    01:06

  • Watch: Children’s orchestra turns flight delay into musical moment

    00:45

  • 2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box

    00:46

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

  • Military mom reunites with daughter after 14 month deployment

    01:18

  • Toddler brightens mom’s day every time she opens car door

    00:40

  • College student gets a safari park scare thanks to ostrich

    01:13

  • Watch: Teen grads surprise their former kindergarten teacher

    01:06

  • Boy adds funny commentary while filming mom’s wedding proposal

    00:59

  • Man ‘ambushed’ by kittens gets them ready for new homes

    01:01

  • Boy shakes off bike fall with a hysterical little dance

    00:36

  • Teacher reunites with soldier son during Lost and Found Day

    00:57

  • Little leaguer theatrically rolls to home plate during championship

    00:59

  • Watch toddler surprise military dad with a new skill

    00:48

  • See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • Kids teach friend how to ride his bike (without training wheels!)

    00:38

  • Grad gets surprise reunion with military brother during ceremony

    00:54

  • Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption request

    01:13

TODAY

Man avoids getting soaked with masterful jump (and a little help)

00:51

A man in Texas found himself in a tight spot after he got stranded on a rock in a lake and couldn’t reach land without getting soaked. See the team effort it took to keep him dry!July 8, 2022

Coach’s newborn baby brings joy to college basketball team

  • Now Playing

    Man avoids getting soaked with masterful jump (and a little help)

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Coach’s newborn baby brings joy to college basketball team

    00:49

  • Retiring teacher photobombed by former students at Disney

    01:06

  • Watch: Children’s orchestra turns flight delay into musical moment

    00:45

  • 2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box

    00:46

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All