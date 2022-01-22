Man arrested for threatening election official in Georgia
01:05
Share this -
copied
A Texas man is under arrest for making threats against Georgia election officials in 2021. The FBI says the man posted on Craigslist, offering $10,000 to harm Georgia officials the day before the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.Jan. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
The future of Roe v. Wade on 49th anniversary of landmark ruling
02:54
Los Angeles hit by string of train robberies
02:12
Monkeys on the loose in Pennsylvania after truck crash
00:26
Remembering comedian Louie Anderson
02:13
Arnold Schwarzenegger in multi-vehicle California car crash
00:27
NYPD officer killed and another wounded after domestic call in Harlem