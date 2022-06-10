IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Man ‘ambushed’ by kittens gets them ready for new homes

01:01

A Louisiana man stopped his car to help a kitten all by itself, only to have a dozen other kittens come running out from the side of the road. After an outpouring of adoption offers, he’s getting them ready for new homes. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.June 10, 2022

