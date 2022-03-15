Man accused of targeting homeless people in custody
01:44
Share this -
copied
A suspect is now in custody in connection to a string of attacks targeting homeless people in New York City and Washington, D.C. Police say the suspect is being questioned Tuesday morning by homicide detectives. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022
Now Playing
Man accused of targeting homeless people in custody
01:44
UP NEXT
‘No war’: Russian protester detained for crashing live broadcast
02:21
Ukrainian refugee crisis worsens as nearly 3 million flee
02:28
Three world leaders to meet with Zelenskyy Tuesday in Ukraine
03:21
Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business
06:28
Killer believed to be targeting homeless people in NYC and DC