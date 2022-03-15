IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Man accused of targeting homeless people in custody

01:44

A suspect is now in custody in connection to a string of attacks targeting homeless people in New York City and Washington, D.C. Police say the suspect is being questioned Tuesday morning by homicide detectives. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022

