As TODAY marks the International Day of the Girl, Savannah Guthrie speaks with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by a Taliban gunman for wanting to attend school. She speaks out about her hopes and fears for the girls and women of Afghanistan. Two Malala Fund Assembly contributors join TODAY as a $50,000 donation to the fund by our sponsor Citi is announced.Oct. 11, 2021