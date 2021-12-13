Makeup looks for the holidays: How to add a little shimmer
04:32
Share this -
copied
As our Holiday Handbook continues, makeup artist Bobbi Brown, founder of Jones Road Beauty, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips on how to put on your best face for seasonal festivities. She shows how to touch up your makeup in the afternoon as you get ready for a holiday gathering as well as how to add a little shimmer.Dec. 13, 2021
Makeup looks for the holidays: How to add a little shimmer
04:32
How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less
03:43
Snatch up these stocking stuffer gifts: lip gloss, facial globes, and more
05:10
Beauty and grooming gifts: fragrances, lip kits, and more
05:20
What’s behind the boom in plastic surgery in America?