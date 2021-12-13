IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Makeup looks for the holidays: How to add a little shimmer

04:32

As our Holiday Handbook continues, makeup artist Bobbi Brown, founder of Jones Road Beauty, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips on how to put on your best face for seasonal festivities. She shows how to touch up your makeup in the afternoon as you get ready for a holiday gathering as well as how to add a little shimmer.Dec. 13, 2021

