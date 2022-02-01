Make this spicy tiger tears recipe for your Lunar New Year celebration
Chef Joanne Chang joins TODAY to share her recipe for tiger tears that is perfect for any Lunar New Year celebration. Chang says her recipe, made with thinly sliced steak, is so spicy it could make a tiger cry!Feb. 1, 2022
