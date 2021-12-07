IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Men can be hard to shop for — here are 9 Men’s Health–approved picks

  • Make DIY holiday decorations with clothes hangers, pipe cleaners

    04:09

  • HGTV ‘Home Town’ hosts share their holiday decorating tips

    05:43

  • Christmas tree 101: How to care for your tree

    06:30

  • Christmas Tree 101: What kind to buy, how to stay safe

    03:48

  • Holiday store catalogs are returning, reviving a classic tradition

    03:12

  • Shop top rated Black Friday deals: Nespresso machine, headphones and more

    05:04

  • Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals and Deals with Jill Martin

    46:51

  • Try these TikTok Thanksgiving decorating hacks

    04:27

  • Holiday Steals & Deals: Luggage set, leather bag, more

    06:35

  • Holiday Steals & Deals: Serving trays, wireless chargers, more

    05:05

  • Save money on your energy bill with this weather winter checklist

    04:58

  • At Home with Jill Martin: Get deals on towels, weighted blankest, chargers and more

    14:42

  • Jill Martin shares the perfect products to snuggle up with at home

    04:52

  • Jill Martin shares the best tech products that will upgrade your home and make it cozy

    05:20

  • Jill Martin shares the best products that will make your home cozier

    04:26

  • How to create the perfect table for your Thanksgiving feast

    04:49

  • Thanksgiving kitchen gadget must-haves: Roaster oven, timers and more

    04:00

  • Top holiday gift ideas from Consumer Reports: Weighted blanket and more

    06:12

  • How to make popular TikTok decorations for Thanksgiving

    04:40

  • Steals & Deals for holiday hosting: Lacquer trays, serving boards, more

    05:57

TODAY

Make DIY holiday decorations with clothes hangers, pipe cleaners

04:09

In the latest edition of our Holiday Handbook, lifestyle expert Evette Rios, host of Holiday How-To’s on HSTV.com, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with DIY decoration ideas, including snowflake decorations made with plastic clothes hangers and a tree topper made with pipe cleaners.Dec. 7, 2021

  • Make DIY holiday decorations with clothes hangers, pipe cleaners

    04:09

  • HGTV ‘Home Town’ hosts share their holiday decorating tips

    05:43

  • Christmas tree 101: How to care for your tree

    06:30

  • Christmas Tree 101: What kind to buy, how to stay safe

    03:48

  • Holiday store catalogs are returning, reviving a classic tradition

    03:12

  • Shop top rated Black Friday deals: Nespresso machine, headphones and more

    05:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All