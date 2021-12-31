Make chef JJ Johnson's seafood gumbo for New Year’s Eve
03:01
Share this -
copied
Award-winning chef JJ Johnson, who owns the eatery Fieldtrip in New York City, shares the recipe for his family’s traditional seafood gumbo. This delicious seafood feast is perfect to serve on New Year’s Eve.Dec. 31, 2021
Now Playing
Make chef JJ Johnson's seafood gumbo for New Year’s Eve
03:01
UP NEXT
Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly
05:50
Make this mushroom ragu with new pasta shape cascatelli
05:31
Jim Carrey reacts to British baker’s life-size Grinch cake
00:53
Make fried chicken, hand pies for New Year’s Eve
05:11
‘Korean Vegan’ makes easy egg rolls and kimchi fried rice