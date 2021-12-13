IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Make-Ahead Monday: Roasted chicken thighs, chicken orzo soup

    04:36

  • Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review

    02:38

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

  • Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates

    04:56

  • Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests

    04:15

  • Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY

    00:35

  • Jake Cohen makes a soothing saffron chicken noodle soup

    07:30

  • How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough

    05:03

  • Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright

    04:31

  • Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping

    05:51

  • How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

    05:34

  • Enjoy classic pasta alla Norma with tender eggplant, tomatoes and fresh ricotta | Saucy

    09:26

  • Enjoy a taste of Sicily and make a crispy panelle sandwich | Saucy

    07:46

  • How to make fresh ricotta cheese at home | Saucy

    06:49

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams puts a unique spin on comfort food with pizza-stuffed meatloaf

    07:37

  • Alejandra Ramos makes her favorite comfort food: Stovetop mac and cheese

    07:17

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

  • Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’

    05:21

  • TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite comfort food recipes

    24:46

  • Ham for the holidays: Cajun brown sugar ham, biscuits in ham gravy

    05:34

TODAY

Make-Ahead Monday: Roasted chicken thighs, chicken orzo soup

04:36

It’s Make-Ahead Monday on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, and New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark is in the studio to demonstrate how to make her recipe for chicken thighs, than use the leftovers to make chicken orzo soup.Dec. 13, 2021

Melissa Clark roasts chicken thighs, then uses the leftovers to make soup

  • Make-Ahead Monday: Roasted chicken thighs, chicken orzo soup

    04:36

  • Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review

    02:38

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

  • Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates

    04:56

  • Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests

    04:15

  • Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY

    00:35

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All