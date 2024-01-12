Dating advice: Is she too controlling or is he too inconsiderate?
Avoid goal-setting mistakes by asking yourself these 6 questions
Hot beauty trends in 2024 from head to toe
04:15
5 expert-backed reasons to stick with your Dry January resolution
03:12
Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!
05:34
Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners
04:40
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
The right way to harness the power of manifestation
05:28
Try these stretches to alleviate common aches and pains
03:59
Cutting-edge performance therapy goes mainstream: Does it work?
05:36
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?
04:50
Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community
24:13
Everything you need to prepare for the 100-mile walking challenge
04:17
Achieve deeper happiness by leading a ‘quiet life’
04:27
10 ways to get your steps in during Start TODAY’s Jan. challenge
09:14
Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU
10:17
Exclusive: Mary Lou Retton opens up about monthlong stay in ICU
00:45
3 mind-body exercises to improve focus in the digital age
04:29
How to cope with a lingering winter cough
04:33
Wellness trends to help you reach your health goals in 2024
05:15
Avoid goal-setting mistakes by asking yourself these 6 questions
12:14
With the new year comes a clean slate — but before setting goals, Mel Robbins says it’s important to make resolutions that you have a connection to. “If you don’t understand why you want something... you will never make it happen,” she says.Jan. 12, 2024
