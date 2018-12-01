News

Major winter storm to move across the U.S.

Severe weather is making its mark on a large portion of the country, bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and more. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer takes a closer look in the forecast.Dec. 1, 2018

  • Look back on George H.W. Bush’s life as a dedicated public servant

    04:37

  • Bush family shares statements on George H.W. Bush’s death

    01:20

  • Major winter storm to move across the U.S.

    00:42

  • Trump issues statement on George H.W. Bush’s death

    02:02

  • George H.W. Bush dies: Remembering the legacy of the former president

    05:40

  • Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

    01:43

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All