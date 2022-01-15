Major winter storm rolls across the country, impacting millions
More than 69 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as a significant storm swipes across the country. The storm system, which has already slammed portions of Minnesota and Iowa, is expected to bring up to half a foot of snow to Nashville, Tennessee. Meanwhile, North Carolina is already under a state of emergency. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY and Somara Theodore has the forecast.Jan. 15, 2022
