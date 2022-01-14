IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Major winter storm moves across the US

    02:14
    Groundbreaking surgery gives hope to people suffering from debilitating fainting

    04:04

  • Island made famous by film 'The Beach' reopens with restrictions

    04:37

  • Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew

    02:26

  • Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 78

    02:15

  • Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks

    03:28

  • ‘Rust’ movie shooting: New lawsuit filed against prop shop that supplied ammo

    03:01

TODAY

Major winter storm moves across the US

02:14

TODAY’s Al Roker reports on the major winter storm that’s impacting tens of millions of Americans all across the eastern half of the country, predicting wind chill warnings in the Northeast and gripping ice storms across the South.Jan. 14, 2022

