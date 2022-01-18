Major cleanup underway after massive storm slams the East Coast
02:06
Thousands are still without power and millions are digging out after the first massive snowstorm caused chaos across the country. The deadly storm brought bad weather to at least 30 states, and forecasters say another major storm could be in store later this week. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Jan. 18, 2022
