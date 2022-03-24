Major cleanup begins after severe tornadoes ravage the South
03:45
The governor of Louisiana declared a state of emergency after more than 60 tornadoes swept through the state, including one deadly twister that made its way through New Orleans, devastating everything in its path. There is some risk of severe weather with strong storms rumbling along the coast, while winter advisories sweep across New England and the Midwest. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY from Arabi, Louisiana and TODAY’s Al Roker has your weather forecast.March 24, 2022
