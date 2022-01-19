Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency
One year since taking office, President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday trying to right the ship as his administration continues to face challenges: His sinking approval rating and no end in sight of the pandemic as his legislative agenda is in an uphill battle amid a divided Congress and inflation taking a toll on the economy. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2022
