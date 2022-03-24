Why airline CEOs are calling on Biden to end the mask mandate

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted across the country, the nation’s largest airlines are calling on the White House to allow the federal mandate for mask wearing on planes and airports to expire in April. The FAA has reported a dramatic uptick of bad behavior in the skies since the start of the pandemic, with passengers being unruly and many escorted off planes because they don’t want to wear a mask. Currently, the mask mandate will remain in place on public transportation and transportation hubs through April 18th. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.March 24, 2022