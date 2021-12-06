Mail-order food for the holidays: Sandwiches, sauces and more

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
If you’re still trying to figure out the perfect holiday present for friends or family, TODAY contributor Alejandra Ramos may have the solution as she joins TODAY a list of the best mail-order food gifts, including Portillo’s beef sandwiches and hot dog kits, Pisqueya hot sauces, Stonewall Kitchen breakfast baskets and more.
Dec. 6, 2021