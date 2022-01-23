Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award winning actor Mahershala Ali joins Willie Geist to reflect back as a starting actor dreaming of making it as a leading man to then accomplish that goal by winning awards for his performances in “Moonlight,” “Green Book” and “True Detective.” Ali expresses how in his new role as the star and producer of “Swan Songs,” he values something he never had in a film: control.Jan. 23, 2022