Mahershala Ali reveals how he got into character for ‘Swan Song’
00:55
Share this -
copied
Willie Geist’s Sunday Sitdown guest this weekend is Mahershala Ali. The star talks about his newest project “Swan Song,” in which his character hides his terminal illness from his family as he is given the chance to replace himself with a clone.Jan. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle
07:40
Looking back at President Biden’s first year in office
05:06
How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-19
03:26
Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77
01:48
Campbell’s releases candle that smells like tomato soup
03:24
Young fan (and future limbo champion) shows how low she can go for Sunday Mug Shots