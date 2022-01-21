IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Mahershala Ali reveals how he got into character for ‘Swan Song’

00:55

Willie Geist’s Sunday Sitdown guest this weekend is Mahershala Ali. The star talks about his newest project “Swan Song,” in which his character hides his terminal illness from his family as he is given the chance to replace himself with a clone.Jan. 21, 2022

