Magic Johnson opens up about 30-year marriage to wife Cookie
05:56
Basketball legend Magic Johnson joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager ahead of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday. Johnson opens up about his 30-year marriage to wife Cookie, saying the couple has come a long way. “I was a broke college student, and so she had to use her book money so that we could order a pizza and go to the movies,” he says. He also talks about running into Hoda while on vacation!Feb. 18, 2022
