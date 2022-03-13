Maggy Hurchulla, groundbreaking environmentalist, dies at 81
During Maggy Hurchulla’s 20 years on the job as commissioner of Florida’s “Treasure Coast,” Martin County, she fought to protect the Everglades from developers while preserving the area’s wetlands and public beaches. Hurchulla also implemented the county’s signature land use plan that capped the height of buildings at four stories. Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.March 13, 2022
