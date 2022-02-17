IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Calling all ‘Material Girls’! See who made the shortlist for Madonna biopic

00:41

Auditions are on for pop icon Madonna’s upcoming biopic. Madonna confirmed “Little Women” actor Florence Pugh is among the shortlist of contenders for the title role. In a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” actor Julia Garner also hinted she may be connected to the role.Feb. 17, 2022

