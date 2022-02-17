Calling all ‘Material Girls’! See who made the shortlist for Madonna biopic
00:41
Share this -
copied
Auditions are on for pop icon Madonna’s upcoming biopic. Madonna confirmed “Little Women” actor Florence Pugh is among the shortlist of contenders for the title role. In a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” actor Julia Garner also hinted she may be connected to the role.Feb. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Is Wordle getting harder?
03:48
Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off
02:38
Michael Carbonaro performs magic on the TODAY plaza
04:14
See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion Week
10:24
Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are redefining maternity style
05:15
Stevie Nicks recalls advice she gave Katy Perry about having rivals