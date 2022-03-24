Remembering Madeleine Albright, 1st female US Secretary of State

The nation remembers Madeleine Albright, America’s first female Secretary of State, who died at 84-years-old. Once a refugee of communist rule, Albright went on to be a trailblazer and warrior for democracy against totalitarianism. She became advisor to three democratic presidential candidates, ambassador to the UN and ultimately became the country’s first female Secretary of State. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.March 24, 2022