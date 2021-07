The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular kicks off Sunday night with hosts Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold. The Jonas Brothers, Reba McEntire and Coldplay will perform, while Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team will make guest appearances. As for the fireworks, 65,000 shells will light up the night sky over New York’s East River.