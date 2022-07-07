IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 essentials you’ll use all summer long — starting at $8

TODAY

Macy Gray: ‘I’ve learned a lot’ after controversial LBGTQ comments

03:45

Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray joins Hoda Kotb on TODAY and talks about recent comments she made about transgender women, saying, “I said some things that didn’t go over well, but my intention was never to hurt anybody. I feel bad that I did hurt some people.” She adds, “Education is about conversation and us getting to a point where we understand each other.”July 7, 2022

