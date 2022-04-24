IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Macron vs. Le Pen: France braces for its presidential results

02:26

The polls are open in France where President Emmanuel Macron is facing off against Marine Le Pen in a close run for the presidency. The results of the election will have a world-wide impact. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for Sunday TODAY.April 24, 2022

Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

