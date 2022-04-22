IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What’s at stake in heated French election?

    02:10
TODAY

What’s at stake in heated French election?

02:10

French voters will go to the polls this weekend with a choice between current President Emmanuel Macron and populist leader Marine Le Pen. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY on their heated election that has some voters split.April 22, 2022

In France, it’s Macron vs. Le Pen, again, for presidency

