Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged: See the ring!
00:31
Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are officially engaged. The “Home Alone” star and former Disney Channel actor started dating four years ago, and welcomed their first child together last spring.Jan. 27, 2022
