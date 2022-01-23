Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lusia Harris was the most dominant female basketball player in the country from 1974 to 1977, scoring the first points in the Women’s Basketball Olympic debut and leading Delta State to three consecutive championship titles. Harris was drafted by the New Orleans Jazz and became the first Black woman ever inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Harris, a pioneer and “Queen of Basketball,” died in Mississippi at the age of 66. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.
Jan. 23, 2022
