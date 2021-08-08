Country star Luke Bryan shares intimate look at his life in ‘My Dirt Road Diary’
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist travels to a recording studio in Nashville, Tennessee, for a conversation with county star Luke Bryan. The “Drink a Beer” singer opens up about the moments in his life highlighted in new IMDb TV series “My Dirt Road Diary.” Bryan also shares an early listen to a personal, new single called “Songs You Never Heard,” written to his late brother, Chris.Aug. 8, 2021