IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join our 31-day walking and upper-body strength challenge!

  • See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!

    00:53

  • Miles Teller’s grandma campaigns for him to be next ‘James Bond’

    00:52

  • After bringing everyone beer, Carson Daly surprised with Fresca

    01:05

  • Donna Farizan asks tourists NYC trivia questions!

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Lucas Bravo talks ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    The Miz: ‘Miz and Mrs’ is an ‘absolute blast’ to create

    04:51

  • Dating expert reveals the 4 things every guy is looking for

    06:11

  • Kristen Welker gets birthday surprise from daughter Margot

    01:02

  • NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special

    00:52

  • Netflix crashes moment after last ‘Stranger Things’ episodes drop

    00:33

  • Watch Steve Carell get grilled by kids during hilarious interview

    01:11

  • Retiring teacher photobombed by former students at Disney

    01:06

  • Jeff Goldblum talks emotional cast reunion on ‘Jurassic Park’

    02:55

  • Keith Urban on touring again, Nicole Kidman joining him on stage

    05:44

  • Sarah Hyland is the new host of ‘Love Island'

    06:05

  • Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party

    03:00

  • Keith Urban shares simple secret for a happy marriage with Nicole Kidman

    03:46

  • Keith Urban talks tour, 16-year anniversary with Nicole Kidman

    01:23

  • See the TODAY anchors minionized!

    00:56

  • ‘Quantum Leap’ gets reboot 30 years after original show wraps

    01:18

TODAY

Lucas Bravo talks ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

04:24

Actor Lucas Bravo joins Jenna Bush Hager and Donna Farizan to talk about his roles in the Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ and the movie ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” He also talks about working alongside Julia Robert and George Clooney in the upcoming film “Ticket to Paradise.”July 1, 2022

Lucas Bravo says Julia Roberts made their kissing scene 'so comfortable' in 'Ticket to Paradise'

  • See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!

    00:53

  • Miles Teller’s grandma campaigns for him to be next ‘James Bond’

    00:52

  • After bringing everyone beer, Carson Daly surprised with Fresca

    01:05

  • Donna Farizan asks tourists NYC trivia questions!

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Lucas Bravo talks ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    The Miz: ‘Miz and Mrs’ is an ‘absolute blast’ to create

    04:51

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All