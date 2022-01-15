Low vaccination rate in children is a ‘real concern’, doctor says
03:55
Share this -
copied
Dr. Michael Osterholm joins Weekend TODAY to discuss this surge’s potential peak, the high rate of infections across the country and new guidelines around mask-wearing. Osterholm also discussed the status of schools nationwide amid low pediatric vaccination rates.Jan. 15, 2022
Staffing shortages hitting schools nationwide as students walk out in protest
03:21
Now Playing
Low vaccination rate in children is a ‘real concern’, doctor says
03:55
UP NEXT
Omicron variant appears to peak in some areas as CDC reports low pediatric vaccination rate
02:09
How Bob Saget supported a family impacted by the rare disease, scleroderma
01:43
How to improve relationships at every stage
04:53
Roadmap to a healthy 2022, from sleeping better to exercising