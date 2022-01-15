IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  • Staffing shortages hitting schools nationwide as students walk out in protest

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    Low vaccination rate in children is a ‘real concern’, doctor says

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Omicron variant appears to peak in some areas as CDC reports low pediatric vaccination rate

    02:09

  • How Bob Saget supported a family impacted by the rare disease, scleroderma

    01:43

  • How to improve relationships at every stage

    04:53

  • Roadmap to a healthy 2022, from sleeping better to exercising

    04:57

  • Groundbreaking surgery gives hope to people suffering from debilitating fainting

    04:04

  • Products to fight dry skin during winter months

    04:19

  • Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks

    03:28

  • CDC to update guidance on masks as free tests for schools could start arriving this month

    02:05

  • Kamala Harris on CDC, COVID testing, voting rights

    07:24

  • Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing

    04:56

  • Escape the winter blues with these mindset tips

    03:22

  • TikTok user creates bottle for Parkinson’s pills

    04:53

  • Products to help reach your fitness goals: water bottle, digital scale, and more

    05:05

  • 305 Fitness trainer shares dance cardio moves you can do at home

    03:44

  • How 2 friends are helping people with addiction receive help

    03:31

  • Doctors transplant pig heart into a human patient in last-ditch effort to save his life

    00:29

  • COVID-19 vaccine providers working on booster shot aimed at omicron variants

    02:27

  • Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19

    01:07

TODAY

Low vaccination rate in children is a ‘real concern’, doctor says

03:55

Dr. Michael Osterholm joins Weekend TODAY to discuss this surge’s potential peak, the high rate of infections across the country and new guidelines around mask-wearing. Osterholm also discussed the status of schools nationwide amid low pediatric vaccination rates.Jan. 15, 2022

  • Staffing shortages hitting schools nationwide as students walk out in protest

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    Low vaccination rate in children is a ‘real concern’, doctor says

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Omicron variant appears to peak in some areas as CDC reports low pediatric vaccination rate

    02:09

  • How Bob Saget supported a family impacted by the rare disease, scleroderma

    01:43

  • How to improve relationships at every stage

    04:53

  • Roadmap to a healthy 2022, from sleeping better to exercising

    04:57

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All