Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction

Governor John Bell Edwards granted a pardon this week to a man named Homer Plessy, more than a century after his conviction for trespassing. Before Rosa Parks’ historic protest, Plessy was arrested in 1892 after taking a “white’s only” seat on a New Orleans train. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 9, 2022
