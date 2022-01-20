Los Angeles Zoo raises more than $70,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday
On Betty White’s 100th birthday this week, donations poured into animal shelters and organizations to support a cause she cherished. One shelter in Florida says it raised more than $50,000, and the Los Angeles Zoo raised more than $70,000.Jan. 20, 2022
