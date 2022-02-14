Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth on winning Super Bowl, playing against former team
Los Angeles Rams captain Andrew Whitworth joins TODAY to talk about taking home football’s biggest prize on Sunday night. The offensive lineman looks back on his sixteen seasons in the NFL, including his eleven years with the Cincinnati Bengals. “To play them in the Super Bowl and win, I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was a pretty sweet moment,” he says on playing against his former team.Feb. 14, 2022
