Lori Loughlin's husband may have lied to parents about his college enrollment

Two parents charged in the college admissions scheme have struck deals with prosecutors to help them indict additional people. Also, Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is facing scrutiny after an interview, in which he suggests faking his college years, resurfaced. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports.

