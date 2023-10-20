What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%

Hulu and Disney+ set to raise price of ad-free tiers by $3
The average mortgage rate for a 30-year-fixed loan hit 8% — the highest since 2000. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with tips that buyers and sellers should consider while looking to move amid sky-high costs, when rates could drop and how to reduce your monthly payments.Oct. 20, 2023
