What to know before buying a fixer-upper

7 Consumer Reports-approved picks to help beat the winter blues

With home prices expected to rise again this year, experts say buyers may find more bang for their buck with a fixer-upper. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on what to know before putting in an offer.Jan. 24, 2023

