Looking back at the top entertainment news of 2021
05:42
Share this -
copied
Jeremy Parsons, senior correspondent of “People (The TV Show),” joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY for a look back at the top entertainment news of the year, including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together and the “Friends” reunion.Dec. 21, 2021
Julia Stiles talks about ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ and baby she’s expecting
05:27
Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’
01:45
Now Playing
Looking back at the top entertainment news of 2021
05:42
UP NEXT
Melissa Joan Hart talks about her new Christmas movie
04:36
Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own $3 billion business
04:31
Hugh Jackman plays ‘The Music Man’ in live preview performance