Looking back at President Biden’s first year in office
President Joseph R. Biden was sworn into office one year ago this week under extraordinary circumstances including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a recent attack at the U.S. Capitol. The year since has had wins like a massive vaccination campaign and the passing of an infrastructure spending plan, while Biden still faces long legislative battles over abortion access, voting rights and more. NBC’s Monica Alba looks back at “Year One of the Biden Agenda” for our Sunday Focus.Jan. 16, 2022
