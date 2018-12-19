Look back on Penny Marshall’s incredible life and career

Wondering what gifts TODAY editors actually love? These are our favorite gifts from every TODAY gift guide.
Look back on Penny Marshall’s incredible life and career02:39
Hollywood pays tribute to Penny Marshall, the beloved actress and director who died Monday at age 75. Marshall first rose to fame with “Laverne & Shirley” and later directed hit films “Big” and “A League of Their Own.” TODAY’s Natalie Morales reports.
Facebook denies giving tech partners its user data without consent00:36
Michael Flynn sentencing postponed after judge’s blistering rebuke01:45
Senate passes sweeping criminal justice reform bill00:56
Government shutdown looms as Trump softens on border wall demands02:22
Holiday travel troubles: Storms to impact airports, highways02:05
Forecast: Systems to strike during peak holiday travel01:31