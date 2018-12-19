Wondering what gifts TODAY editors actually love? These are our favorite gifts from every TODAY gift guide.

News

Look back on Penny Marshall’s incredible life and career

02:39

Hollywood pays tribute to Penny Marshall, the beloved actress and director who died Monday at age 75. Marshall first rose to fame with “Laverne & Shirley” and later directed hit films “Big” and “A League of Their Own.” TODAY’s Natalie Morales reports.Dec. 19, 2018

  • Facebook denies giving tech partners its user data without consent

    00:36

  • Michael Flynn sentencing postponed after judge’s blistering rebuke

    01:45

  • Senate passes sweeping criminal justice reform bill

    00:56

  • Government shutdown looms as Trump softens on border wall demands

    02:22

  • Holiday travel troubles: Storms to impact airports, highways

    02:05

  • Forecast: Systems to strike during peak holiday travel

    01:31

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All