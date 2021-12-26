Look back at Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdowns in 2021
08:37
Share this -
copied
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist looks back at his impressive list of interviews in 2021 - from sitting down with presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to candid conversations with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.Dec. 26, 2021
Now Playing
Look back at Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdowns in 2021
08:37
UP NEXT
Where do all of those holiday returns really go?
04:02
Taking a moment to count our blessings: A Harry Smith Essay
02:09
‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85
01:56
Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021