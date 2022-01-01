Look ahead at the challenges facing Biden and Congress in 2022
Jonathan Lemire, Politico’s White House bureau chief and host of “Way Too Early” on MSNBC, joins Weekend TODAY this New Year’s Day to review President Biden’s first year in office and look ahead at U.S. politics for 2022. Jan. 1, 2022
