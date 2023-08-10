IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Feeling lazy? 8 editor-approved products to make life easier

  • Inside the big business of menopause

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    Study links acid reflux drugs to higher risk of dementia

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Justin Sylvester find out he's going to be in Men's Health

    01:43

  • When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?

    05:08

  • Use this health checklist for back-to-school season

    05:14

  • Study shows Wegovy lowers risk of stroke and heart attacks

    02:10

  • How to protect your back while carrying luggage and backpacks

    05:55

  • Groundbreaking ‘domino' heart surgery saves two babies’ lives

    07:55

  • Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY

    24:24

  • Meet Ally Love’s dance mentor and inspiration

    05:09

  • Jill Martin on journey after cancer diagnosis: 'It just sucks'

    05:50

  • Jill Martin opens up about undergoing double mastectomy

    06:27

  • How to add upper and lower body strength training to daily walk

    04:30

  • Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease

    04:58

  • FDA approves first ever pill for postpartum depression

    02:07

  • How to stay safe from summertime bug bites

    04:26

  • Carson Daly speaks on mental health panel at Harvard

    01:13

  • Am I a mosquito magnet? How to avoid getting bitten

    05:47

  • How to beat the heat while you sleep

    03:49

  • Ozempic and Mounjaro drugmakers sued over warning labels

    00:32

Study links acid reflux drugs to higher risk of dementia

02:28

New research suggests that there may be a link between extended use of proton pump inhibitors for acid reflux and an increased risk of dementia. NBC’s Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to break down the study's findings.Aug. 10, 2023

  • Inside the big business of menopause

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    Study links acid reflux drugs to higher risk of dementia

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Justin Sylvester find out he's going to be in Men's Health

    01:43

  • When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?

    05:08

  • Use this health checklist for back-to-school season

    05:14

  • Study shows Wegovy lowers risk of stroke and heart attacks

    02:10

  • How to protect your back while carrying luggage and backpacks

    05:55

  • Groundbreaking ‘domino' heart surgery saves two babies’ lives

    07:55

  • Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY

    24:24

  • Meet Ally Love’s dance mentor and inspiration

    05:09

  • Jill Martin on journey after cancer diagnosis: 'It just sucks'

    05:50

  • Jill Martin opens up about undergoing double mastectomy

    06:27

  • How to add upper and lower body strength training to daily walk

    04:30

  • Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease

    04:58

  • FDA approves first ever pill for postpartum depression

    02:07

  • How to stay safe from summertime bug bites

    04:26

  • Carson Daly speaks on mental health panel at Harvard

    01:13

  • Am I a mosquito magnet? How to avoid getting bitten

    05:47

  • How to beat the heat while you sleep

    03:49

  • Ozempic and Mounjaro drugmakers sued over warning labels

    00:32

At least 36 killed by raging wildfires in Hawaii

Hawaii resident talks reuniting with family after devastating fire

FBI kills Utah made accused of making threats against Biden

Special counsel granted access to Trump’s Twitter account

Wind warnings lifted amid Maui wildfires

Ecuadorian presidential candidate shot and killed while leaving rally

Mom accused of plotting to kill husband released on bond

Swordfish with caponata: Get chef Michael White's recipe!

Shop these budget beauty buys all under $15

How this wildlife refuge is working around the clock to save lives

How to pick the best produce and keep it fresh

Spruce up your home with these DIY flower arrangements

How #BookTok is creating a reading revolution

When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?

Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins shares personal meaning behind new book

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Visit these destinations featured in your favorite TV shows

Meet the woman dominating the flag football field: 'Future is bright'

How to protect your back while carrying luggage and backpacks

Jill Martin on journey after cancer diagnosis: 'It just sucks'

TODAY fans play book-themed guessing game for a prize!

Get an inside look of the Wonderland Dreams art exhibit in NYC

Hoda Kotb calls in while celebrating her birthday with family

Grilled pork chops with maple pecan butter: Get the recipe!

Shop these celeb-inspired looks for a fraction of the cost

Ciara is pregnant with baby No. 4! See her announcement

Watch Justin Sylvester find out he's going to be in Men's Health

Jenna Bush Hager says she’d like to have another baby – but why her husband doesn’t

Add these back-to-school snacks to your kids’ backpacks

How these AI apps can help make your daily life easier

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Swordfish with caponata: Get chef Michael White's recipe!

Grilled pork chops with maple pecan butter: Get the recipe!

Second generation chef gives new life to beloved LA restaurant

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Grilled skirt steak sandwiches: Get the recipe

Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish

Try these two breakfast recipes that you can make in a muffin tin

Bobby Flay gives simple solutions for summer grilling

Bobby Flay’s grilled chicken with honey mustard glaze: Get the recipe!

Stuffed mushrooms and escarole & beans: Get the recipes!