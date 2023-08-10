Study links acid reflux drugs to higher risk of dementia
New research suggests that there may be a link between extended use of proton pump inhibitors for acid reflux and an increased risk of dementia. NBC’s Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to break down the study's findings.Aug. 10, 2023
