TODAY

Long lines, lack of COVID testing kits are issues as cases surge

02:35

With Christmas just five days away, there’s been a major spike in demand at COVID testing sites from coast to coast, and at-home testing kits have become nearly impossible to find. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for In Depth TODAY from a busy testing center in Miami.Dec. 20, 2021

