What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your list05:10
- Now Playing
Lola Tung on her breakout role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’05:01
- UP NEXT
Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’05:32
Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship01:10
Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, sit down for 2nd season of ‘Hart to Heart’00:52
Remembering James Caan, ‘Godfather’ actor dies at 8204:13
Sadie Sink talks being a fan of 'Stranger Things' before joining cast05:12
Rihanna becomes youngest female self-made billionaire at 3404:06
Jeff Bridges and Will Arnett bond over TODAY prom photo01:01
‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dad00:41
‘Stranger Things’ joins Netflix’s billion hours club with season 401:01
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss emotionally reunites with college mentor08:30
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss talks coordinating outfits with wife, Allison04:24
How to visit the locations that inspired the latest hit TV shows05:13
Kelsey Grammer confirms ‘Frasier’ reboot is officially in the works00:51
Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport01:03
See the patriotic pies Martha Stewart made for the Fourth of July00:51
Hoda and Jenna fan wins beach getaway to Bermuda!03:15
Lucas Bravo talks ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’04:24
The Miz: ‘Miz and Mrs’ is an ‘absolute blast’ to create04:51
What to watch: Summer blockbuster movies to add to your list05:10
- Now Playing
Lola Tung on her breakout role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’05:01
- UP NEXT
Vivica A. Fox talks new drama ‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’05:32
Jessica Alba talks transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship01:10
Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, sit down for 2nd season of ‘Hart to Heart’00:52
Remembering James Caan, ‘Godfather’ actor dies at 8204:13
Play All
Play All