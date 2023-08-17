LOL or IJBOL? Hoda, Jenna learn new acronyms kids are using

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LOL or IJBOL? Hoda, Jenna learn new acronyms kids are using02:03
Kids are reportedly now saying IJBOL instead of LOL so Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager put themselves to the test and see if they can decipher some of the popular text acronyms.Aug. 17, 2023
