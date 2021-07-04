Local TV news anchors show off Sunday TODAY mugs in studio

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Ralph turning 93 in Florida; Chelsea and Tori in North Carolina; Rachel in New Jersey; WDSU anchors Damon and Morgan in New Orleans; Caylee and Ralph in New York City; Althea, Zoie and their dog, Jake, in Virginia; Steve in Maine; and Gary and Debbie in New York celebrating their 40th anniversary. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.